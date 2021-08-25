Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in Crocs by 1,899.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 17,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,903,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Crocs by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.62. 8,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $147.31.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

