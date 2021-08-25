Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 51,262 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after buying an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. 57,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

