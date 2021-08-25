Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 52,301 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. 5,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

