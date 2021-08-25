Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,829 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

BATS EZU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 3,698,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

