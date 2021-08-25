Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,662,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 44.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,851. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock worth $10,601,262. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

