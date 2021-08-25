Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. 9,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

