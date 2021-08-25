Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. 51,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

