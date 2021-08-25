Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of YETI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 30.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,783 shares of company stock worth $4,490,141 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YETI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.70. 2,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,446. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.