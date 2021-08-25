Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.88. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $181.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

