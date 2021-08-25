Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Deere & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $5.78 on Wednesday, reaching $373.76. 18,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $204.76 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.