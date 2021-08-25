Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,321. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.73 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $206.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $540,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,700 shares of company stock worth $15,662,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

