Empowered Funds LLC Trims Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $166.91. 3,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,423. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,491,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,343,170. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

