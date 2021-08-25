Endor Protocol Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $63,056.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.96 or 0.00516361 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001448 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003433 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003658 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 206.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.