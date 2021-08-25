Enecuum (ENQ) Market Cap Hits $23.26 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $23.26 million and $1.40 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 39.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00784193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00101568 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,072,527 coins and its circulating supply is 190,822,521 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars.

