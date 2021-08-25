Energycoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $129,929.24 and $30.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008919 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.