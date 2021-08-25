EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.