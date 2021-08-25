Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,869. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.89.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

