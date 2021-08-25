Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 28,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 45,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

