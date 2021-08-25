Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.97. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 4,155 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVC. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $597.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,209 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 78,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

