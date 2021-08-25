EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,506 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

