Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $14.17. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 6,474 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $716.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

