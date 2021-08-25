EOSDT Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $13,375.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

