Equal (EQL) Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Equal has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $72,187.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00782699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101676 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.