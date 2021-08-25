Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year High at $265.19

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $265.19 and last traded at $264.42, with a volume of 5266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

