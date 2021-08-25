Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 61.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 322,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

