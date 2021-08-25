Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 679,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 112,193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 132,985 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

EQNR stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

