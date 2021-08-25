Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 25th (ABI, BMO, BNS, CPT, CTRN, DGE, ESS, EVD, PBB, URBN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 25th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)

had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$149.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from $139.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $144.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price increased by CIBC from $139.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$149.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from $84.00 to $86.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $138.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target boosted by Truist from $138.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $327.00 to $337.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by Truist from $327.00 to $337.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $41.00 to $43.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

