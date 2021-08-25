Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 25th (ABI, BMO, BNS, CPT, CTRN, DGE, ESS, EVD, PBB, URBN)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 25th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$149.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from $139.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $144.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price increased by CIBC from $139.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$149.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from $84.00 to $86.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $138.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target boosted by Truist from $138.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $327.00 to $337.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by Truist from $327.00 to $337.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $41.00 to $43.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

