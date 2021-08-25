Ergo Price Reaches $17.72 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $567.12 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $17.72 or 0.00036231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,896.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.76 or 0.06588953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.91 or 0.01323013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00363144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00129973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00634363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.47 or 0.00336363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00333623 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

