Eric Eichmann Acquires 13,500 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) CEO Eric Eichmann acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spark Networks stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 2,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.83. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

LOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,794,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

