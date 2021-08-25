Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.