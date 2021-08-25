Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $337.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist from $327.00 to $337.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.56.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS stock traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $317.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,363. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $336.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.