ETHA Lend (ETHA) One Day Volume Hits $688,134.00

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $688,134.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00784076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101175 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend (CRYPTO:ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,984 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.