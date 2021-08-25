EthereumX (ETX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $135.00

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. EthereumX has a market cap of $63,943.18 and approximately $135.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EthereumX has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumX coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00129127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00157281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,708.01 or 1.00097855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.30 or 0.01032255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.82 or 0.06581983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EthereumX

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official website is etxco.com . EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL

EthereumX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

