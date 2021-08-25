Ethverse Hits One Day Volume of $45,537.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 79.1% higher against the US dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $727,518.31 and approximately $45,537.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.15 or 0.00412513 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001487 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.29 or 0.00938554 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,138,077 coins and its circulating supply is 8,047,903 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

