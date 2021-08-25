Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Cut to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of ERFSF opened at $147.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

