European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.00

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 145.41 ($1.90), with a volume of 2265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.89).

The company has a market capitalization of £517.66 million and a PE ratio of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

In other news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69). Also, insider Pui Kei Yuen bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,241 ($13,379.93).

About European Assets Trust (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

