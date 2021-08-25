Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after buying an additional 367,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 73.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after buying an additional 90,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after buying an additional 305,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.