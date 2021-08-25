Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

