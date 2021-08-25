Everipedia Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $146.06 million and approximately $37.31 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00121973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.01 or 0.99898419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.01006229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.57 or 0.06605960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 9,948,372,514 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

