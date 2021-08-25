Everipedia Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.03 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $150.94 million and $18.03 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 9,949,084,531 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

