EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.80 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.79 or 0.00781088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00100439 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

