Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Insider Buys A$1,541,748.84 in Stock

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) insider Jacob (Jake) Klein purchased 381,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.04 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,541,748.84 ($1,101,249.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. Evolution Mining’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

