Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

