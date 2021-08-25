Exchange Income (EIFZF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS: EIFZF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

