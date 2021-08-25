ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.15 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $901,167.77 and approximately $972.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007837 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

