Exeedme Market Capitalization Tops $40.04 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $40.04 million and $3.74 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00122713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00155443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.10 or 0.99902412 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.78 or 0.01014223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.21 or 0.06585399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

