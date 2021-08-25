Exeedme (XED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.78 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001645 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $50.63 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00123307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00156368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.52 or 1.00041740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.48 or 0.01029848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.21 or 0.06591743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.