EXMO Coin Price Reaches $0.0692 on Major Exchanges (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $200,952.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00781004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100958 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.