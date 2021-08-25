EXMR FDN Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $30,257.69 and $14,609.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00145927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.08 or 0.00780072 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

