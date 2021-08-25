Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.05. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

